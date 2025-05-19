Blood tests to be held in malaria prone areas

Parvatipuram: Aiming to control malaria in the district, the district administration launched Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) in the district on May 1 and will continue till June 15.

June, July and August are the crucial months for spreading of malaria in the district due to its geographical condition and the district administration concentrated on these months.

The Malaria officials identified 248 vulnerable villages for malaria with a population of about 50,000. Besides IRS to control malaria, even looking to eradicate parasite in any person. Blood screening tests are planned to conduct to identify any parasite in any person thereby steps can be taken to bring it into “zero” spreading.

District Collector A Shyam Prasad instructed the officials to prepare meticulous plan to control malaria.

He asserted that no death should occur due to malaria. Before monsoon, chlorination of drinking water sources, preparation of oil balls etc material should be kept ready to combat the situation, he said. “Giri Chaitanyam” a digital vehicle is coming on the road shortly and being utilised to create awareness among the public not only on malaria but for multiple activities, he said. Gambusia fish have been releasing in water bodies to control mosquito larva and also trying to use drone services to spray or to release mosquito controlling activities, he said.