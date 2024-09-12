Bommasamudram Govt Jr College all set for golden jubilee fete

Tirupati : Bommasamudram Government Junior College in Gudipala mandal of Chittoor district, is set to celebrate its golden jubilee on September 13, marking 50 years of academic excellence and community service.

Established in 1974, the college has played a pivotal role in providing education to countless students, especially those from marginalised backgrounds. The history of the institution dates back to 1947, when visionary educator KM Reddy, a native of Bommasamudram village, established the school with the goal of bringing quality education to underprivileged sections of society. He along with support from local farmers and community leaders such as Venkata Muni Reddy, developed a mango grove into a school campus, initially teaching mathematics himself.

Over the years, the school grew under the support of Periyambadi Chinnama Reddy (PCR), the then MLA, who fought for the establishment of a government junior college in Bommasamudram. The college officially opened its doors in 1974, with the active participation of then MLA Srinivasulu Naidu.

After five decades, now Bommasamudram Government Junior College offers four major courses - MPC, CEC, M&AP and Sericulture, catering to 132 students. The college has consistently achieved a 100 per cent pass rate over the past five years, with several students progressing to engineering studies. The campus also provides mid-day meals for its students, a service supported by retired teacher Pattabhi Reddy. The college administration has been putting in all efforts to conduct the golden jubilee event as a grand affair. Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, MLA Gurazala Jaganmohan, ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu and District Intermediate Education Officer Syed Moula among others are expected to take part in the celebrations.

College Principal Saratchandra Sekhar expressed his gratitude to the community for their continuous support and invited alumni and locals to join in the celebrations.