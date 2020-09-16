Booze consumption down due to restrictions: Panel

Vijayawada: The liquor consumption has come down by 30 per cent and the beer consumption by 60 per cent in the state owing to the proactive steps taken by the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Vallamreddi Lakshmana Reddy, chairman of Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee. He addressed the after participating in a meeting of the committee on the premises of state excise office here on Tuesday.



The Prachara Committee met for more than 60 times in the last one year and took revolutionary decisions to discourage consumption of liquor in the state, he added

Lakshmana Reddy praised the decision to take over liquor business from the private sector as part of efforts to impose prohibition in phases in the state. "The liquor consumption has come down considerably after its prices were raised abnormally," he said.

Belt shops were completely removed and the number of liquor shops has come down by 30 per cent.

Lakshmana Reddy said that he had been touring all over the state extensively to create awareness among people on the need to quit liquor consumption.

The 90 lakh women members SERP were roped into anti-liquor campaign and the committee is using social media including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter against liquor. Lakshana Reddy said the committee was organising short film competitions through Information and Public Relations department on the phase-wise prohibition.

The last date for submission of the short films is September 25 and the winners would be announced on September 28. So far they have received 50 entries. The prizes would be distributed on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

He said so far 15 de-addiction centres were set up and 10 more would be coming up soon all over the state.

Prohibition and excise additional commissioner Bhaskar, health director Aruna Kumari, SEB joint commissioner G Nagalakshmi, SERP managing director Prakasa Rao and others were present.