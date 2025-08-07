Botcha condemns attack on party supporters at Pulivendula

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana strongly condemned ‘violent’ attacks allegedly carried out between TDP and YSRCP supporters in Pulivendula. Expressing concern over the attack, Botcha Satyanarayana said that the coalition government ‘killed’ democracy and resorted to political violence.

The MLC stated that the ‘TDP goons’ went on a rampage in Nalgondavaripalli village in which MLC Ramesh Yadav was also attacked in the incident. Botcha Satyanarayana termed the incident as atrocious and shameful. He questioned whether the police were able to provide basic protection to an elected Member of the Legislative Council?

The MLC also pointed out that YSRCP leader V Rama and several other party members were attacked during the incident. Vehicles were attacked, and petrol was threatened to be poured on them to set them on fire. He raised serious concerns about the role of the police, wondering whether they were indirectly supporting the attackers. The MLC called on the State Election Commission to immediately restore law and order in Pulivendula and ensure a peaceful electoral atmosphere.

He held Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the violence.