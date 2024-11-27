  • Menu
Botcha distributes cheques to diarrhoea victims’ kin

Botcha distributes cheques to diarrhoea victims’ kin
Vizianagaram: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday handed over cheques for Rs 2 lakh each to 13 families who lost their members to diarrhoea at Gurla mandal in October.

Deputy Chief minister Pawan Kalyan, minister Nara Lokesh and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others visited the village and consoled the families of the victims. During the visit, Jagan Mohan Reddy announced financial assistance to the victims’ families. Satyanarayana and ZP chairman Chinna Srinu on Tuesday handed over the cheques to the families.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC alleged that the government didn’t reveal the actual number of deaths and even the ministers, officials too didn’t respond in proper way even in the Legislative Council on the issue.

