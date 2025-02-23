Botcha has no right to criticise govt: Minister

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME, NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said that former minister Botcha Satyanarayana has no right to criticise the TDP-led government on public issues as the government is working to solve every issue in a phased manner.

Srinivas condemned the comments of Satyanarana against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying that a senior leader like him should not have used such a filthy language against the CM. Speaking to media at Ashok Bungalow along with MP K Appala Naidu and MLA P Aditi Gajapathi on Saturday, the minister said that the previous YSRCP government didn’t clear the paddy procurement bills properly but the TDP government has credited the amount within two days into the accounts of farmers.

“During 2014-19, the TDP government had implemented several pro-farmer schemes like providing farm equipment at subsidised price and drip irrigation equipment at lower prices. It gave solar connections at subsidised prices but all these schemes were shelved by the YSRCP government ditching farmers.

We are working to enhance the living standards of people but the YSRCP is obstructing our efforts with such low grade comments,” he said.

The minister said the government is receiving grievances from public but the YSRCP is slinging mud on the TDP leaders with baseless allegations. He said that the Chief Minister is putting in all efforts to drive the state towards progress and prosperity.