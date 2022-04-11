Botcha retains Cabinet berth

Vizianagaram: The combined Vizianagaram district has again gained notable positions in the cabinet expansion of the YSRCP government. On Sunday the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the names of Cabinet Ministers who will be sworn in on Monday.

Botcha Satyanarayana, who held urban development and municipal administration port foilo in the earlier cabinet retained his berth in the new Cabinet. He won from Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency. At the same time P Pushpa Srivani, deputy chief minister and tribal welfare ministry lost her position and Rajanna Dora of Salur, a fourth time legislator got an opportunity as minister in the new Cabinet. V Madhusudan, follower of Rajanna Dora, said "We are happy with the posting of our MLA. We will work hard and fulfil public's needs."