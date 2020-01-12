Botcha Satyanarayana assures capital farmers all help

Amaravati: Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday assured the farmers, who met him, that the government would do justice to them.

The farmers, from villages in the capital region of Amaravati, met the Minister at his residence in Vijayawada, and apprised him of problems being faced by them.

They expressed fears over the government's proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati.

Satyanarayana assured the farmers that every promised made by the previous government would be honoured. The farmers appealed to the Minister to ensure that the farmland which was acquired for capital building but was not put to use is returned to them.

Apart from it, the farmers expressed apprehensions over the government cancelling the registration of assigned lands. He assured them that the government would stand by its word and is committed to the development of Amaravati region.