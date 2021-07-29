Botcha Satyanarayana rejects TDP 'false' campaign on housing

Amaravati: Municipal administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana condemned the allegations of TDP leaders and some section of media on housing to the poor.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to construct 25 lakh houses in five years and started constructing them by allotting 31 lakh house sites.

He said the state government has been constructing houses in 340 sq feet area in Jagananna housing colonies against 224 sq feet proposed by N Chandrababu Naidu during his rule. He said 17,000 Jagananna colonies are coming up in the state.

The minister said that the TDP government got permission from the Central government to construct 7 lakh houses but actually grounded 50,616 houses during its tenure without providing basic infrastructure.

The minister said that 2.62 lakh houses will be completed soon and 90,000 houses will be allotted to the beneficiaries in 180 days. The remaining 90,000 houses will be completed in 12 months and 75,000 houses in 18 months.