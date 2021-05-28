Botcha Satyanarayana slams TDP 'false campaign' against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rule

Amaravati: Municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana faulted TDP for organising Mahanaduover Zoom and limiting it to praise N Chandrababu Naidu and criticise the governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing a press conference at party central office here on Friday, the minister said while the Chief Minister had followed the footsteps of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy and fulfilled nearly 99 per cent of the promises in two years, TDP has been carrying out false propaganda against the state government.

He said it was strange that investigation agencies did not mention Chandrababu Naidu's name in the chargesheet filed in connection with the cash-for-vote case. He showed the videos and audios showing former TDP MLA A Revanth Reddy distributing money and Naidu speaking over the phone that he was briefed regarding the matter. Stating that Naidu will be prosecuted in people's court, he asserted that he can manage the system but not people. Satyanarayana slammed Naidu for TDP's resolution in Mahanadu seeking Bharat Ratna to N T Rama Rao as he didn't try to get it while he was Chief Minister for 14 years and a key leader in national politics. He said TDP didn't play its role as an opposition in last two years but confined to indulge in politics in the name of religion, caste and God.