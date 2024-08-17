Botcha Satyanarayana unanimously elected as MLC

Live
Visakhapatnam : YSRCP former minister Botcha Satyanarayana was unanimously elected as an MLC in the local body quota.
Two nominations were filed for the post of MLC, in which an independent candidate handed over a letter of withdrawal on August 14. With this, Satyanarayana was nominated as an MLC from the YSRCP.
Returning Officer (RO) K. Mayur Ashok handed over the relevant document stating that Satyanarayana was unanimously elected as the MLC as there was no one else contesting for the MLC post.
On Friday, along with a number of public representatives, Satyanarayana signed the related documents and received the declaration letter from the RO.
He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Golla Baburao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MLCs Suresh Babu, Varudhu Kalyani, Kumbha Ravi Babu, ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra, former Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLAs Kannababu Raju, K Dharmasri, A Adeep Raju and T Nagireddy.
Later, YSRCP north constituency coordinator KK Raju met the MLC and congratulated him.