Botcha slams aid to Ramateertham accused

Vizianagaram: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana strongly criticised the sanctioning of Rs5 lakh financial aid from Chief Minister Relief Fund(CMRF) to the accused in Ramateertham temple desecration incident.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the YSRCP leader said the TDP government had given Rs5 lakh to a person accused of desecrating idol of Srirama in Ramateertham, a prominent temple in Vizianagaram district, three years ago.

“How the government will extend the support to the accused (A-2) in such incident? If the TDP government believes that he is not guilty, the government should investigate the case thoroughly and catch the real culprits and produce before the public. But it is not fair to support the accused in this way,” he said. ] He demanded Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who claimed himself to be ‘protector of SanatanaDharma’ and BJP to answer this.

He recalled that TDP leaders then created huge drama on the incident but now are giving financial support to the accused. What does it mean, he questioned.

The former minister said the coalition government has not implemented all the poll promises it made and said the governance has been galore of failures. The Vijayawada floods and Tirupati stampede are manmade and stand as a glaring examples of the negligence on part of the government.

On Vizag steel plant (VSP), the veteran leader alleged that the so-called special package announced by the Union government for the plant is aimed at clearingthe path to privatisation. “What we need is a clear assurance that VSP will not beprivatised,” he said.