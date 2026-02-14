Botcha slams govt over ‘false claims’, flags law and order decline in state

Vijayawada: Leaderof the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday accused ministers of making false statements in the House when questioned about the government’s performance, and alleged a serious decline in law and order across the state.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly premises, Satyanarayana said the ruling dispensation, after completing two years in office, continues to blame the previous regime instead of presenting its achievements. He strongly criticised Nara Lokesh over claims related to fee reimbursement dues, stating that assertions about thousands of crores being left unpaid were “completely untrue.”

According to him, barring approximately Rs 700 crore pertaining to the last quarter when the election code came into force, payments were made regularly by the previous government.

He added that even those funds were delayed due to complaints lodged with the Election Commission. Repeating ‘baseless figures’ has harmed the education sector, he said, accusing the government of weakening public institutions while favouring private players.

Raising concerns over law and order, the YSRCP leader cited alleged attacks on former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, questioning why victims were arrested while the accused reportedly secured station bail. He termed the situation unjust.YSRCP MLCs Varudu Kalyani, P Chandrasekhar Reddy and K R J Bharat challenged Lokesh for an open debate anytime, anywhere. Kalyani said the present government must clear about Rs 5,600 crore and stop “playing with the lives of poor students.” Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that even ongoing Nadu–Nedu works were neglected. Bharat said it was shameful to understate arrears and mislead the Council, adding that the party staged a walkout in protest.