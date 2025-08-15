Botcha terms ZPTC by-polls day as ‘black day’

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu redefined the electoral process in the ZPTC bypolls by misusing power. Terming the ZPTC bypolls day as a ‘dark day’ in democracy at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the MLC pointed out that the election process in Pulivendula and Vontimitta ended up as fake as genuine voters were prevented from polling. “MP Avinash Reddy was arrested before Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll, while the TDP cadre was roaming around freely during elections,” Botcha Satyanarayana said.

Referring to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, the MLC said, “There is nothing wrong in what our leader said and it has been misinterpreted and blown out of proportion by TDP-pro media. Our party chief said ‘where was the need for Chandrababu Naidu to resort to such undemocratic process even at this age’ and it was projected and given undue importance by a section of the media.”

TDP has made a mockery of the election process by misusing officials and police and it has sent a wrong message to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Instead of seeking votes based on the achievements of the 14 months of governance, the government resorted to rigging, he criticised.

The visual of DIG knocking at the door of Avinash Reddy indicates the way elections were held and people saw how the in-charge minister and other TDP leaders have been roaming freely during the bypolls, while YSRCP leaders were not allowed to move and their voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise, he expressed concern. The MLC was accompanied by YSRCP district president KK Raju, former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLA Karanam Dharmasri were present.