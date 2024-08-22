Botcha vows to question govt on public issues

Vijayawada : YSRCP senior leader and former minister Botcha Satyanarayana took oath as a member of the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Council chairman K Moshenu Raju administered the oath to Satyanarayana at his chambers in the Council building.

Before taking the oath, the former minister met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who congratulated him on his victory as MLC.

Satyanarayana, who was unanimously elected from the united Visakhapatnam Local Bodies constituency, called on Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli and expressed gratitude.

YSRCP leaders, including MLC Kumbha Ravibabu, MLAs R Matsyalingam, Vishweshwar Raju, Visakhapatnam ZP chairman Jalli Subhadra, former ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Karumuri Nageswara Rao were present.

Satyanarayana was declared elected without contest on Friday as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did not field its candidate.



As YSRCP had more than 530 votes out of the total 836 votes in the combined Visakhapatnam district (including Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts), the TDP and its allies Jana Sena and BJP decided to stay away from the contest.

An independent candidate Sheikh Shafiullah, who had filed his nomination, withdrew from the contest, paving the way for the unanimous election of the former minister. The byelection was scheduled for August 30 to fill the vacancy arising out of the disqualification of Vamsi Krishna Yadava alias Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao.

Vamsi Krishna Yadav was disqualified as MLC by the Council chairman in March under the anti-defection law after he quit YSRCP to join Jana Sena Party.

He was elected to the Assembly on Jana Sena ticket from Visakhapatnam South constituency in the May 13 elections.

Satynarayana will remain MLC for three years.

Later, speaking to media persons, he said that the YSRCP will discharge its duty by questioning the government on public issues. He said that the NDA government should fulfil its election promises on priority basis.

Replying to a question, he said YSRCP will not resort to mudslinging activities and question on public issues only. He said the party will stage protest in Delhi condemning the deteriorating law and order situation and on increased attacks on YSRCP cadres.

Reacting to state government filing cases on YSRCP leaders, Satyanarayana said,“Let them file cases on leaders and officials and punish the guilty, if any.” He skipped a question on speculation about some YSRCP MLAs distancing from the party.