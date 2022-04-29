  • Menu
Botsa Satyanarayana counters KTR over his remarks on AP development, alleges no power in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana responded to KTR's comments on infrastructure in the AP. He alleged that there was no electricity in Hyderabad and that he himself had experienced that.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana responded to KTR's comments on infrastructure in the AP. He alleged that there was no electricity in Hyderabad and that he himself had experienced that. Botsa Satyanarayana further said that he had touse generator for power and questioned did he made any comments on the issue. He urged that itis not correct to raise unnecessary issues for a responsible persons.

He said that he was now standing on the newly constructed road and would show how the roads in Andhra Pradesh were developed if KTR came to Andhra Pradesh. The minister said it is not good to speak low about other states and demanded to withdraw his words.

Earlier, KTR had made several controversial remarks on the roads in Andhra Pradesh. He said there was no current or water in the neighbouring state, roads were said to have been destroyed and commented that Hyderabad is the best of all the cities in the country. AP ministers, however, objected to KTR's comments and suggested to come to AP once and see the development and welfare schemes here.

