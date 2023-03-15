Botsa Satyanarayana denies allegations on closure of govt. schools in AP assembly

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that 5000 schools were closed during Chandrababu Naidu's regime and clarified that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has resumed all the government schools.



During the question hour session of the assembly, he said that not a single school has been closed during YSRCP government and demanded the TDP members to tell in which town the school has been closed.

Botsa said that opposition should tell in which town the school is closed and asked them to bring the details of such issues to the house.

The Education minister said that the chief minister has been reviewing the education department twice every month. The minister clarified that the CM is working for the development of education in the state.