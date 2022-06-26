Boundaries specified for East Godavari Police District

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): The State government has issued directions on the boundaries of East Godavari District Police Office set up in Rajahmundry.

Rajahmundry was upgraded from police sub-division to urban police district in 2009.

After that, with the formation of new districts, East Godavari police district was formed.

The government has issued orders setting out its boundaries. Accordingly, 32 police stations in Anaparthi, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry city, Rajahmundry rural, Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram Assembly constituencies in Rajahmundry Parliamentary constituency have come under the purview of East Godavari District SP. This GO was issued 13 years after the formation of the Urban District and about three months after the formation of the new districts.

Talking to The Hans India, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi confirmed that orders have been issued on Saturday night. Accordingly, Devarapalli police circle was newly formed. In Rajahmundry city, one town, three town police station, and Prakash Nagar police stations have come under Rajahmundry central zone.

Two town police station, Dowleswaram and Kadiyam have been included in south zone and Anaparthi, Bommuru, Bikkavolu, and Rangpet police stations have been included in east zone.

Rajanagaram, Korukonda, Seethanagaram, Airport, and Gokavaram police stations came under north zone. Kovvur, Nidadavolu, Nallajarla, and Devarapalli circles are included in Kovvur sub-division.

Disha police station in Rajahmundry is within the CCS district, while the South CCS, East CCS, and North CCS are in the Rajahmundry Crime Division. Traffic Station was established as a separate sub-division.