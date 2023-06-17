Boy burnt alive in Bapatla district

Bapatla: In a shociking incident, a Class X student was burnt alive by four persons for revealing information about one of the accused, who allegedly harassed a girl. The incident took place on Friday at Razole village of Cherakupalli mandal in Bapatla district.

The boy, who sustained severe burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur city.

According to the police, victim Uppala Amarnath (15), native of Uppalavaripalem, was going to tuition when accused Pamu Venkateswara Reddy along with three others forcibly stopped his cycle. They dragged the boy to roadside, poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Amarnath screamed for help and locals noticed him and shifted him to Government General Hospital in Guntur.

In the dying declaration, Amarnath said that Venkateswara Reddy and another three persons attacked him while he was going to tuition and severely beat him before setting him ablaze.

Uppala Madhavi, the mother of the deceased, lodged a complaint with Cherakupalli police. She stated in the complaint, “My daughter Uppala Hemasri is studying at ZPHS, Razole. Venkateswara Reddy used to harass her while she was going to school. She never told about this to us, as she was afraid that we may stop her studies.”

She said that her son Amaranath came to know about this harassment and informed to his parents and relatives. Amarnath’s grandfather Uppala Reddaiah and a relative Rambabu along with Hemasri went to Venkateswara Reddy’s house and informed the matter to his parents. Venkateswara Reddy’s parents assured them that they will see that thei son will stop harassing Hemasri and not recur such things.

Later, Venkateswara Reddy threatened Amarnath of killing him if he informs the matter in the house. But Amarnath informed about this to his parents. After this, Venkateswara Reddy decided to kill Amarnath.

Uppala Madhavi said Venkateswara Reddy and his friends are responsible for the death of her son Amaranath and demanded stern action against them.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.