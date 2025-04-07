Live
Boy dies in bull attack
Highlights
Nandyal: A 10th class student died after being attacked by a bull in Nandipadu village, Kolimigundla mandal on Sunday.
The victim, identified as Nagarjuna (16) and resident of Nandipadu village, was returning to his native place from Thimmanayunipet on a bike. A bull suddenly came onto the road from a nearby field and hit his bike. Due to the severe impact, Nagarjuna died on the spot. Police registered a case and investigation is on.
