Boycott decision discussed thoroughly, asserts Butchaiah

Rajamahendravaram: TDP's decision to boycott MPTC and ZPTC elections was taken after in-depth discussions in politburo meeting, said TDP politburo member and Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Saturday, the veteran TDP leader said the drastic decision was taken because of prevailing circumstances and lack of confidence in State Election Commission (SEC) and its attitude.

Though the boycott is painful to some leaders and cadres, yet it is inevitable, he said adding different opinion of some leaders in this regard were their own. Earlier, the party issued B forms to some contestants for the polls and they may contest or not, he said.

He wondered how can SEC Nilam Sawheny announce election dates within hours of taking charge and not even convening an all-party meeting to get their opinions prior to the announcement of dates. "SEC set aside apex court's direction to have at least four weeks of time for elections and also a case is pending in High Court," he pointed out.

Butchaiah Choudary opined that radical changes were needed in the party and after completion of Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, the party high command would take stock of the situation and take a suitable decision to strengthen the party from grassroot level.

He further said there was a need to bring the leaders of all castes and communities into the party to dispel the existing wrong notion that the party was confined to one caste and strengthen the party.

Responding to a question, he said film star NTR Nr is now busy in doing movies and he can only decide about his role in the party. Moreover, he said, the party also needs young and new blood.

The TDP MLA said BJP alliance with Jana Sena will not shore up the fortunes of the saffron party as people do not believe it because of its failure to fulfil its promises like Special Category Status, railway zone at Visakhapatnam, funds to Polavaram project and now attempt to privatise Visakha steel plant.