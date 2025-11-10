Brahmin Seva Samithi holds Karthika Samaradhana

Guntur: Under the auspices of the Guntur Brahmin Seva Samiti, a grand Karthika Samaradhana was held at the Hindu College of Pharmacy and Engineering here on Sunday. The programme began with devotional songs by noted singer Ghazal Srinivas, who entertained the large gathering of Brahmin devotees. AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman Buchi Rama Prasad, its director Velagaleti Gangadhar, and several dignitaries attended as chief guests.

About 3,000 Brahmins participated and were served a sumptuous meal supervised by Vaishnavi Prasad of Vaishnavi Caterers. Chairman Buchi Rama Prasad praised the Samiti’s service activities such as educational scholarships for poor students and free Upanayanams, urging them to continue such programmes and rituals like Karthika Damodara Puja, Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam, Vishnu and Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanams, along with games and competitions forchildren.