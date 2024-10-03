Brahmotsavam ‘Ankurarpanam’ today

Tirumala : The traditional Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam, one of the most important rituals of the Vaikhanasa Agama which essentially is the ‘seed swing festival’ that is observed in Tirumala as a ritual of prelude a day before annual Brahmotsavam, will be conducted on October 3.

The essence of this ritual is to make a sankalpa (wish) to celebrate a festival in a successful manner and get the grace of the Mula Virat.

Another important thing to note is that Ankurarpana should never be done in the daytime. This dictum has its basis in astrological principles as Chandra, the Moon is often termed as the ‘Sasya karaka’ the controller of plants.

Sowing a seed in the daytime is not considered wise. In fact, chandra is considered strong in the night. Also, an auspicious lagna or muhurtam is considered to sow the Nava Dhanyas.

Palikas: The vessels known as ‘palikas’ using gold or silver or copper or mud usually used while performing Ankurarpanam. They were placed in the Yagashala and seeds ar sown in each vessel.

The sprouting of the seeds depicts the grandeur in which the festival is being celebrated. After the Senadhipati Utsavam, Mritsangarahanam, Ankurarpanam is held for annual Brahmotsavam.