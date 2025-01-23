Braveheart Kartheek laid to rest with full state honours

Chittoor : The final rites of Pangala Kartheek, a courageous soldier who laid down his life in a gunfight with militants in north Kashmir, were performed with full state honours in his hometown, Eguva Ragimanupenta, in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district, on Wednesday.

Kartheek, who joined the Indian Army in 2017, was part of a joint operation involving the Army, paramilitary forces and J&K police in Sopore’s Zaloora Gujjarpatti area. The operation, launched on Sunday evening following intelligence inputs, led to the discovery of a terrorist hideout. In the ensuing gunfire, Kartheek sustained critical injuries. Despite urgent medical intervention at the Army Hospital, he succumbed to his wounds on Monday morning.

His mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were brought back to his village in a decorated Army vehicle. Villagers gathered in large numbers to bid an emotional farewell to the 28-year-old hero. Kartheek’s father, Varadarajulu, performed the final rites as patriotic chants filled the air. Amidst the grief, Kartheek’s family shared poignant memories. His mother recalled their last conversation, in which he had promised to visit soon. “We were eagerly awaiting his return, but destiny had other plans,” she said tearfully.

His elder brother, Rajesh, revealed the family’s plans to arrange Kartheek’s marriage, a dream now left unfulfilled. Several dignitaries attended the funeral to honour the fallen soldier. Chittoor District Collector K Sumit Kumar paid tribute to Kartheek, praising his bravery and commitment to the nation. He announced government support for the family, including a job for one family member and five acres of land to secure their livelihood.

Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan commended Kartheek’s sacrifice, calling it an enduring inspiration for the youth. “The nation owes its peace and freedom to brave soldiers like Kartheek”, he said. He also conveyed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s condolences, noting the state government’s commitment to supporting the martyr’s family.

As a mark of respect, the village panchayat has decided to name the colony where Kartheek’s family resides after him. Plans are also in place to erect a statue at his school to ensure that his sacrifice is remembered by future generations.