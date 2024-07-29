  • Menu
Breakfast served to poor in Kadapa

Breakfast being served to the poor at Premalaya Ashramam in Kadapa on Sunday
Breakfast being served to the poor at Premalaya Ashramam in Kadapa on Sunday

Kadapa: Breakfast was served to 40 people at Premalaya Ashramam near Zilla Parishad and to 300 people at Aadarana Centre near RIMS and at Pothula...

Kadapa: Breakfast was served to 40 people at Premalaya Ashramam near Zilla Parishad and to 300 people at Aadarana Centre near RIMS and at Pothula Travels PVR Grand Inn Hotel in Kadapa on Sunday.

The event was organised by Kadapa Annamayya Lions Club president Pothula Venkatrami Reddy and Kanchamma Memorial Trust president Pothula Chinna Obul Reddy. Venkatrami Reddy announced that food distribution will be organised on every Amavasya and Pournami.

Kadapa AR Police ASI B Kondareddy, Basata organisations president Balaji, Dr Ranganathareddy, Raju and others participated.

X