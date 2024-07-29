Live
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
- Civil Service Aspirant's Warning Ignored Before Deadly Flooding At Delhi Coaching Center
Just In
Breakfast served to poor in Kadapa
Highlights
Kadapa: Breakfast was served to 40 people at Premalaya Ashramam near Zilla Parishad and to 300 people at Aadarana Centre near RIMS and at Pothula...
Kadapa: Breakfast was served to 40 people at Premalaya Ashramam near Zilla Parishad and to 300 people at Aadarana Centre near RIMS and at Pothula Travels PVR Grand Inn Hotel in Kadapa on Sunday.
The event was organised by Kadapa Annamayya Lions Club president Pothula Venkatrami Reddy and Kanchamma Memorial Trust president Pothula Chinna Obul Reddy. Venkatrami Reddy announced that food distribution will be organised on every Amavasya and Pournami.
Kadapa AR Police ASI B Kondareddy, Basata organisations president Balaji, Dr Ranganathareddy, Raju and others participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS