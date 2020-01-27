Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill

The historic bill to withdraw the existence of the legislative council in the state has been passed in the state assembly on Monday. The draft bill to abolish the legislative council was moved by the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the morning. After a wide range of discussions, finally, the house passed the resolution on dissolution of the council.

The speaker later has said that the bill has passed unanimously with full majority and read the bill details. The speaker then adjourned the house indefinitely.

Earlier, CM Jagan Reddy has addressed the house and made key comments on the necessity of the repeal of council. He alleged the TDP of stalling the bills in the council. The chief minister also emphasised on the burden to the government to run the legislative council.