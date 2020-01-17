Breaking: CM Jagan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday
Amaravati: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will likely meet prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The sources in the CMO informed that he got an appointment to meet PM in New Delhi.
Jagan will be there in Delhi for the entire day.
Meanwhile, CM is scheduled to hold a review meeting with the high power committee on Friday in which the committee is going to submit its final report on the three capitals proposal.
17 Jan 2020 5:20 PM GMT