Breaking stereotypes, two students isolate stem cells from menstrual blood

Visakhapatnam: Breaking stereotypes and remaining undeterred by social stigma, two M.Sc. Biotechnology students from Andhra University College of Science and Technology Akella Mythili and Singupuram Indu have been able to isolate endometrial stem cells from menstrual blood and succeed in 3-D bioprinting.

Despite multiple failed attempts that extended for about a year and a half, the second year students could eventually grow stem cells in the lab as part of their extensive research project that focused on creating wealth from waste.

Sharing their experience with The Hans India, the researchers mentioned that they found it quite challenging to collect menstrual blood for the research carried out at the TCABS-E Laboratories. “We wanted the fluid in a menstrual cup for our research purpose. Not many women use the device. Finally, we came across a few who could extend support to our project,” recalls Indu.

While collecting the fluid was one part of the exercise, extracting stem cells from the menstrual blood turned out to be another task for the students, who have been guided by founder of TCABS-E Laboratories S Ravikiran Yedidi and encouraged by AU Vice Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao.

“Right temperature has to be maintained to grow the stem cells. Also, it took a while for us to extract stem cells from menstrual blood that contained bacteria. Initially, it was tough to grow one culture flask of stem cells from the fluid collected. But our untiring efforts now help us grow 20-25 petri plates of stem cells,” says Mythili.

After months of extensive research carried out, the classmates say that they are quite glad that their efforts finally yielded desired results. From the present 3D bioprinting stage, the students say that they aim to regenerate diabetic pancreas through endometrial stem cells isolated from menstrual blood.