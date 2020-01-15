Breaking: Supreme Court puts hold on Andhra Pradesh Local Body elections

With the two days left for the release of schedule for the upcoming local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Supreme Court has given a rude shock to the government by imposing the stay on the local bodies elections stating that the increase of reservations beyond the stipulated 50 per cent is against the law.

The court also stayed GO. 176, which states 59.85 per cent reservations in coming elections. The Supreme Court has also ordered the High Court to sort out the issue in four weeks. It is learnt that the High Court has ignored the petitions filed in the past.

However, while the Election Commission is preparing to issue a notification on the 17th of this month. Pratap Reddy, the leader of the Andhra Pradesh Reddy association has approached the Supreme Court on these reservations. He also included the past Supreme Court verdicts on the reservations. Hence, the Supreme Court intervened into the matter and issued stay on the elections.