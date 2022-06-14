Bringing governance closer to people

Anakapalli: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Modi continues to strive to make the country corruption-free.

Addressing the gathering at Anakapalli Ring Road wherein a public meeting was held on Monday, the Union Minister made it clear that the government is keen on bringing the governance closer to people and building awareness among them about the development initiatives made by Centre in the past eight years.

The External Affairs Minister interacted with the tribal students who were undergoing free residential civil services coaching at Vepagunta under Mission Ekalavya.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Somu Veerraju said in order to save the state from financial constraints, BJP should form the next government in AP. "The YSRCP is known for its corruption and looting and it should be replaced with good governance," he pointed out.

MLC PVN Madhav and other BJP leaders accompanied the Union Minister.

On Sunday, the Union Minister took part in 'A conversation with Dr.Jaishankar' in Visakhapatnam. He mentioned that there was a huge change in the perception of the world about India and that it reflected in the progress made by the country in the last eight years.

The idea is to explore how to support a larger global presence where world is not considered just a market space but a living space and workplace, the minister said, adding that the Centre is negotiating with many countries for an agreement which would allow Indian students, professionals to work and a lot of progress was made towards this direction in Europe, Australia apart from having a constant dialogue with the USA for an exchange of talent and skills. He highlighted the use of an existing facility to build new layers of service to the people for a people-centric foreign policy. "Several processes are made hassle-free, including easier availability of passports,'' the minister added. He recalled how India effectively tackled the Covid-19 pandemic through its extensive advocacy of vaccination.