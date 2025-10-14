Brochure on livelihood promotion released

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirthi Chekuri said that livelihood promotion programmes are being intensified under the supervision of the MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) to create sustainable income opportunities for poor urban families as part of the Chief Minister’s visionary ‘One Family One Entrepreneur’ (OFOE) initiative.

Collector Kirthi and Joint Collector Megha Swaroop released the OFOE brochure at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that special measures are being taken to help members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in all Urban Local Bodies set up sustainable livelihood units. In the first phase, each City Level Federation will establish four units, three new ones and one for upgradation, she said.

It aim to ensure that at least one entrepreneur emerges from every SHG to secure a stable income for poor households.

Kirti added that as per MEPMA’s Entrepreneurship Action Plan (EAP), the State Government has directed that all identified livelihood units be grounded within 45 days. She instructed Resource Persons, Community Organisers, City Mission Managers, Town Engineers, and Project Directors to perform their responsibilities efficiently from the stage of application to the establishment of units.

Plans have been prepared for the establishment of 51 types of livelihood units through 31 implementing agencies, she informed.

DRO T Sitarama Murthy, MEPMA Project Director T Kanakaraju, and District Project Assistant Manager P Sridevi also participated in the event.