Brother-sister duo duped of over Rs. 59,000 by fraud caller in Nellore

A young woman was duped of Rs. 59,000 by a fraud caller in Atmakur of Nellore district on the pretext of lottery ticket. According to the details of the victims on Wednesday, Kirmani Jamir's younger sister Hafiza of Padamaraveedhi Masjid area of ​​Atmakuru town received a scratch card through the post saying that she had recently received a Mahendra company car as a gift. It also asked the victim to please contact the phone number for details.



She contacted the number mentioned on the post card and asked she did not want a car and instead cash. The caller on the other had said that only a cash of Rs. 14.59 lakh will be given and asked her to pay pay tax of Rs.14,800. Soon after that, he said that she should pay Rs.44,400 GST again and the account number



With this, the money was deposited in the bank account number of Kolkata through phone pay. After that, when the victim called the accused didn't lift the call. Realizing that they have been cheated, the victims Hafiza and her brother Jameer lodged a complaint with the Atmakur police on Wednesday.