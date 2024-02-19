Kadiri Constituency YSRCP MLA Candidate BS Maqbool participated in the felicitation program for the volunteers who have given the best service in Kadiri mandal and MPDO office with Seva Vajra Seva Ratna Seva Mitra and presented cash prizes to the volunteers and honored them with spectacles.

Speaking on this occasion, B S Maqbool said that Honorable Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had undertaken welfare and development programs in the state of Andhra Pradesh and gained popularity. He said that government welfare schemes are being taken up in an undisclosed manner and these schemes are being implemented in a planned way through village ward secretariat systems and at the doorsteps of the people through volunteers.

He said that about 33 welfare programs have been undertaken which never before and all these are being provided to the people through you who are volunteers. He said that he was known as a public leader by carrying out the promises he had made on that day.