Just In
BS Maqbool receives a warm welcome at TN Palli Panchayat
The MLA candidate of Kadiri BS Maqbool, along with YSRCP state CEC members Pula Srinivasulu Reddy and Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, were warmly welcomed by the villagers in N P Kunta mandal Gaukanapalli and TN Palli Panchayat. They went from door to door greeting the people and received a positive response.
BS Maqbool, known for his dedication to the welfare of the weak sections including BC and minority communities, emphasized the importance of supporting the government that is working towards their advancement. He praised the YSRCP government for empowering the weak sections and providing welfare schemes to every corner of the state, regardless of political affiliations.
The event saw the participation of Mandal Convenors, MPPs, ZPTCs, Vice MPPs, MPTCs, Sarpanches, Chairmen, Directors, Household Heads, Field Assistants, Store Dealers, Mandal Leaders, Workers, and Officers, showcasing the collective support for the YSRCP and its candidates.