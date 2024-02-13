  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BS Maqbool receives a warm welcome at TN Palli Panchayat

BS Maqbool receives a warm welcome at TN Palli Panchayat
x
Highlights

The MLA candidate of Kadiri BS Maqbool, along with YSRCP state CEC members Pula Srinivasulu Reddy and Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, were warmly welcomed by the villagers in N P Kunta mandal Gaukanapalli and TN Palli Panchayat.

The MLA candidate of Kadiri BS Maqbool, along with YSRCP state CEC members Pula Srinivasulu Reddy and Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, were warmly welcomed by the villagers in N P Kunta mandal Gaukanapalli and TN Palli Panchayat. They went from door to door greeting the people and received a positive response.

BS Maqbool, known for his dedication to the welfare of the weak sections including BC and minority communities, emphasized the importance of supporting the government that is working towards their advancement. He praised the YSRCP government for empowering the weak sections and providing welfare schemes to every corner of the state, regardless of political affiliations.

The event saw the participation of Mandal Convenors, MPPs, ZPTCs, Vice MPPs, MPTCs, Sarpanches, Chairmen, Directors, Household Heads, Field Assistants, Store Dealers, Mandal Leaders, Workers, and Officers, showcasing the collective support for the YSRCP and its candidates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X