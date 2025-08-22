BSNL launches triple play service

Vijayawada: Chief General Manager Telecom (CGMT) M Seshachalam announced here on Thursday that the BSNL introduced the most affordable triple play service at just Rs.400 a month. Speaking to the media on Thursday the CGM said there is high speed internet, 400 plus TV channels and nine OTTs and unlimited voice calls in a single plan.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the state-owned telecom giant BSNL has introduced the new triple play plan for customers offering internet, TV and telephone services at most affordable places. He said ETV, MAA TV, Gemini TV, Zee TV and many more are available.

He disclosed that the plan is available across cities, towns and villages in AP Circle. He said the customers can subscribe by sending a ‘HI’ message to WhatsApp No 1800 4444 to register or contact BSNL customer service centre.