BSNL lights up festive season with Diwali bonanza offers

Vijayawada: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced its Deepavali Bonanza 2025, rolling out a range of festive offers to celebrate the season of lights and strengthen customer connections.

M Seshachalam, Chief General Manager Telecom, BSNL AP Circle, said in a statement on Sunday that for new users, BSNL has introduced a Re 1 Diwali 4G Plan, offering unlimited voice calls, 2GB/day high-speed data, 100 SMS/day, and a free SIM card for 30 days. The offer is valid from October 15 to November 15, 2025.

Existing users recharging with Plan Rs 100 or above via BSNL Selfcare App or website on October 18, 19, or 20 will be entered into a daily lucky draw, with ten winners each day receiving a 10-gram silver coin.

For enterprise clients, BSNL has launched Corporate Combo Offers, giving a 10% discount on the first month’s Fixed Monthly Charges (FMC) to companies purchasing at least 10 new postpaid connections and one FTTH line.

The ‘Gift a Recharge’ initiative allows customers to send prepaid recharges to friends or family through the Selfcare App, with recipients getting a 2.5% discount. The offer runs from October 18 to November 18.

A special Senior Citizen Plan (Plan 1812) offers unlimited calls, 2GB/day data, 100 SMS/day, a free SIM, and six months of free BiTV premium access for new users between October 15 and November 15.

Additionally, BSNL is extending a 5 percent festive discount on Plan Rs 485 and Plan Rs 1,999 recharges.

M Seshachalam said these offers reflect BSNL’s commitment to spreading festive cheer and enhancing customer experience post its 4G launch.