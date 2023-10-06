BSNL to cover every village under Swadeshi project

Visakhapatnam: AP Telecom Circle Chief General Manager M Seshachalam said the government has given the mandate to BSNL to initiate the ‘Swadeshi 4G project’ and indigenous 4G network under the Atmanirbar Bharat.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that BSNL offers telecom services on Wireline (Copper & Fibre), GSM (3G and 4G), internet through broadband and FTTH and enterprise services. He said despite the non-availability of 4G services, the revenues happen to be stable.

Compared to the previous financial year, Seshachalam mentioned that BSNL registered a 14 per cent growth so far as its revenues crossed Rs19,000 crore. AP Circle has earned revenue of Rs 700 crore, which is 10 per cent higher than last fiscal, he informed.

Several measures taken by the BSNL are going to ensure that its AP circle revenues cross Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year, Seshachalam stated. The ‘Swadeshi 4G project’ is expected to be completed in a time bound manner.

Speaking further, Seshachalam said 4G devices are said to be easy to upgrade into 5G. “In AP circles, 4G devices are available at 4,300 sites. Of these, 4G equipment has been installed at 463 sites in Visakhapatnam.

Also, in order to cover 4G mobile services in remote villages, the project for saturation of 4G mobile services will reach out to several villages across the country,” he mentioned. Soon, BSNL will commence its 4G services in Visakhapatnam, he informed.