BSP vows to fight for cause of North Andhra

Visakhapatnam : Retired DGP and Bahujan Samaj Party’s AP coordinator J Purnachandra Rao expressed pain over the perennial loss and damage suffered by North Andhra due to political representation of settlers for the past few decades.

Speaking at the party’s zonal convention held in the city on Wednesday, he lashed out at the apathy of the political parties that ruled the state for long and left North Andhra high and dry, despite the region being endowed with abundant natural resources and human capital.

He demanded that the new government in Andhra Pradesh should conduct BC caste census and honour all BC-related promises made during elections.

“North Andhra has been languishing in every field, and has been cursed with continuous political representation by settlers. Gifted with 350-km odd coastline, verdant forests and hill regions, fertile lands and copious rainfall, the region has not got its due,” the retired DGP lamented.

Stating that the most recent systematic destruction and plunder of the region were carried out by the YSRCP, he pointed out that the situation aggravated due to the drug menace, pollution, lack of education among youth, medical and logistics infrastructure in the Agency region. “Today, there are umpteen unsolved issues of the region that require commitment and sincerity, both grossly absent among leaders. The privatisation of the steel plant, delay in realisation of the railway zone, expansion and development of ports, pollution, fishermen’s issues, drug menace, and negligence of irrigation projects, have to be addressed by the alliance government, on a war footing,” he demanded.

Dr Rao criticised the ‘double standards’ of the TDP-led alliance government, for not embarking on the crucial BC caste census but promised 34 percent seats in local bodies and 33 percent seats in the Legislative Assembly for BCs, without caste census.

State president of BSP B Paramjyothi declared that the party would relentlessly fight for the BCs of Uttarandhra.