Budameru disaster due to failure of NDA

Vijayawada: Former MLA and Vijayawada Central Constituency Coordinator Malladi Vishnu alleged Budameru flood disaster in September 2024 was a major failure of the current NDA administration.

He said no leader held even a single review meeting before the floods struck and devastated the Vijayawada city and lakhs of people suffered. Vishnu responded to the comments made by P Narayana, the minister for municipal administration and urban development. Narayana alleged that the YSRCP administration was held responsible for the Budameru disaster. During his visit to the city, Narayana on Saturday blamed the YSRCP government.

YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu on Sunday responded to the allegations of minister Narayana. Vishnu said lakhs of people suffered due to Budameru floods. He said despite Rs 500 crore received by Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, only minimal aid reached victims, and even the District Collector’s office did not respond to public grievances, he alleged. Malladi Vishnu made these comments during the YSRCP meeting titled ‘Babu Surety and Fraud Guarantee’ held on Sunday in 64th Division of the Central Constituency under the supervision of Division Corporator Yerragorla Tirupatamma.

Vishnu said the YSRCP launched a massive campaign against the NDA rule and its failure to deliver Super Six promises made to the people. Malladi Vishnu stated that the campaign has already been taken across three clusters in the Central Constituency and will now extend to all divisions.

“Chandrababu Naidu misled the public with fraudulent promises before the elections and came to power. Now, their leaders have no courage to face the people or explain what they’ve accomplished,” he said.

He said that not a single one of the ‘Super Six’ schemes promised by Naidu before the elections has been implemented. He said the NDA government has borrowed over Rs 2 lakh crore loans in just one year, yet it’s only notable act has been raising pensions to Rs.4,000, Vishnu claimed. He criticised the government for increasing public debt by 15.61 percent in one year, calling it “unsustainable and irresponsible.”