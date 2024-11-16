Budget allocated for Perur reservoir rekindles farmers’ hope

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The TDP-led NDA government has allocated Rs 1,867 crore for irrigation projects in the undivided district, including Hundri Neeva Srujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project, out of which Rs 250 crore will be spent on Bhairavanitippa and Perur projects. The news has rekindled hope on completion of irrigation projects in the district as well as on boosting irrigation infrastructure.

Perur project was taken up during 2014-19 but could not be completed in time. Peruru Reservoir project was named after late Paritala Ravindra, who fought for the revival of Perur dam for water supply to Raptadu constituency, represented by his spouse Paritala Sunitha. Peruru dam is located in Ramagiri. For four decades, the dam did not get flood waters, based on which the dam was built.

The government has decided to revive the defunct project by diverting Krishna water to Peruru dam from Jeedipalle reservoir. The project costing nearly Rs 900 crore will be executed by building a canal from Jeedipalle to Peruru village. The project is expected to be completed in one year. Rs 250 crore is allotted for Perur and BT projects.Raptadu MLA and ex-Minister Paritala Sunitha told The Hans India that about 10,000 acres of ayacut comes under the project. Dubbed now as the Upper Pennar project, it is expected to irrigate 50,000 acres in Raptadu constituency with more than one lakh farmers benefiting. The project also helps farmers in Beluguppa and Kambadur mandals. The water from Jeedipalle would transform Raptadu and surrounding mandals as fertile lands.