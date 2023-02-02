Budget reactions

In the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government sought to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support the economy caught in a global slowdown. She upped the ante against the government saying the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares have already lost Rs 22,442 crore in just two days following the expose Adani-Hindenburg issue. People's hard-earned money got drowned in LIC SBI. Why is ED, CBI, SEBI, IT are not acting on Adani?

Dr Akhila Priya, College of Naturopathy, Anantapur

The auto sector is highly dependent on the rural economy; hence, an increase in the spending power of rural households and infrastructure schemes is expected to remain a key highlight of the budget. But the budget is completely disappointing the public. The weak financial profile of state-owned Discoms continues to be of concern for the power sector. Hence, higher budgetary allocations to strengthen the distribution infrastructure are expected.



Dr M Virupaksha Reddy, Industrialist