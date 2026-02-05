Village Accountant’s letter accuses tahsildar of harassment

A Village Accountant posted in Agaradahalli village of Bhadravati taluk attempted suicide, driven to the act by what he described in a handwritten letter as persistent mental harassment from the local Tahsildar.

The note, written by Abhishek, has circulated widely on social media after a Bhadravati citizen shared it on Facebook. In the letter, Abhishek explicitly named Tahsildar Parasappa Kurubar as the source of his distress.

He claimed the Tahsildar had personally taken over the processing of pauti accounts related to survey numbers 56, 49, and 50 in the village and repeatedly subjected him to intense pressure to complete the task quickly.

Abhishek emphasised his 21 years of dedicated and clean service as a Village Accountant. He explained that he is the only earning member of his family and is responsible for looking after his seriously ill mother. Despite bringing these personal difficulties to the Tahsildar’s attention, Abhishek alleged the harassment continued without let-up, eventually pushing him to the point of despair.

The letter ends with a clear statement that the ongoing mental torment had become impossible to endure, prompting his decision to end his life.

Within hours of being posted, the note gained massive traction online, drawing widespread attention and concern from the public and officials in the district revenue administration. Following the viral spread and the resulting outcry, reports indicate that the Tahsildar and the Village Accountant have since spoken, reached an understanding, and resolved their differences.