Border 2 Maintains Steady Momentum, Approaches ₹400 Crore Global Mark

The film, which starred Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan it was released on January 23rd, 2026. It made the most of the week of holidays to increase the film's earnings.

On the 11th day after release the collection began to see the collection trend declining.

The film earned the sum of Rs30 crore on its first day, and Border 2 box office Rs59 million for Republic Day.

According to an Sacnilk report, it made the sum of Rs4 crore on the 13th day (second Wednesday) and brought the total amount earned of India up to Rs290.75 crore.

The total worldwide revenue of the film Border 2 worldwide earnings Rs397.25 million.

The earnings of the film decreased significantly following its debut week.

It earned Rs224.25 crore during the first week, which was followed by Rs10.75 million on the 8th day (second Friday), Rs17.75 crore on Day 9 (second Saturday) and Rs22.5 crores on the 10th day (second day of Sunday).

The earnings then dipped to Rs5.75 crore on days 11-12, before slamming to 4 millions on Day 13 (second day of Wednesday).

The film has an ensemble cast, including Deol, Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, as well as Ahan Shetty.

It also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in vital places and special appearances by Suniel Shetty as well as Akshaye Khanna.

The film came out on the 23rd of January this year.