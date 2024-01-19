Live
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy inaugurates renovated sub collector in Nandyal

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated the renovated sub-collector's bungalow in Nandyala at a cost of Rs. One crore. The bungalow, which was built in 1896, had been in a dilapidated condition for many years.
Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy expressed his satisfaction in restoring the bungalow and mentioned that the YSRCP government is focused on permanent development programs. MLA Shilpara Vireddy thanked the Finance Minister for allocating funds for the restoration of the bungalow and highlighted various development programs undertaken in Nandyala.
The Finance Minister urged the media to present facts to the people, as there have been reports misrepresenting the development efforts. The program was attended by various government officials and leaders from the YSRCP party.