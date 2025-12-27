Building owners urged to avail BPS

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra appealed to the public to make effective use of Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) -2025 to regularise unauthorised constructions in the city.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Commissioner stated the State government has implemented the Building Penalisation Scheme- 2025 in accordance with GO Ms No 225, MA&UD (M) Department, to regularise unauthorised buildings across the State.

Further, he said under the scheme, unauthorised buildings constructed between January 1, 1985, and August 31, 2025, or additional constructions made in deviation of approved building permissions, are eligible for regularisation.

He informed that eligible building owners must submit their applications on or before March 11, 2026. Applications would be accepted only through online portal www.bps.ap.gov.in, he said. The applications should be prepared by licensed technical personnel (LTPs) and uploaded online along with all required documents, he added.

The Commissioner further said the government has granted 25 per cent rebate on regularisation charges for buildings constructed before December 31, 1997. To avail of this rebate, applicants must enclose property tax payment receipts issued before December 31, 1997, he said.

Urging all eligible building owners to apply within the stipulated time, he warned that strict action would be taken as per existing laws against those who fail to apply after the deadline or continue illegal constructions.