Fresh Violence In Manipur: Curfew imposed, internet suspended

New Delhi: Fresh violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has triggered a security clampdown, with authorities imposing curfew and suspending internet services for five days after armed miscreants allegedly set houses on fire, forcing residents to flee their homes overnight.

The unrest erupted late on Monday night after armed groups allegedly torched houses in Litan Sareikhong village and fired several rounds in the air, sending waves of panic through the hill district. Fearing further violence, many villagers fled with essential belongings to safer areas in neighbouring Kangpokpi district, while several Tangkhul villagers were also reported to have moved out.

As tensions mounted, the Manipur government ordered a temporary suspension of internet services across Ukhrul district with immediate effect. The order, issued by the commissioner (home), said recent developments had caused serious disturbance, posing a threat to public safety and peace.

“To effectively manage the situation and prevent the spread of misinformation that could exacerbate tensions, it is imperative to temporarily suspend internet services with immediate effect in the district,” the order said. The suspension will remain in force for five days. Curfew was also imposed in parts of Ukhrul district following the arson incidents, while security deployment was intensified to prevent further flare-ups. Officials said armed miscreants fired shots near Litan Sareikhong village, triggering fear among residents. As word spread, families hurriedly packed belongings and moved out under the cover of darkness. Some Tangkhul villagers were also reported to have left the area amid rising tensions.