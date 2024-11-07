Building plans’ approval should be as per rules: Commissioner Mourya

Tirupati : The approval for building plans should be given as per rules, stated Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, at a meeting held with town planning officials on building plan approvals and also on the renewal of permissions for flexis and sign boards, here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner instructed the town planning officials to make a field visit for approval of any buildings or apartments for construction and to strictly adhere to rules and regulations to give approval for building plans. The town planning department should make the people aware of the problems they face if the building is constructed without plan approval or any deviations from the original plan submitted and approved by the corporation.

The officials were also told to make people understand that they will not face any problem in future, if they construct their buildings as per the plan approved by the corporation.

The Commissioner, reviewing flexis and signboards erected in the city, directed the officials not to allow any flexis or sign boards without prior permission. The officials told to take steps to remove unauthorised flexis and sign boards.

Mourya also reviewed the development works taken up by TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) in its limits. Along with superintendent engineer Krishna Reddy, she inspected the park developed by TUDA in Tiruchanoor, Thummalagunta and Avilala Cheruvu. She directed the officials to prepare a detailed plan on the development works proposed and also explore revenue generation for taking up more development works for the improvement of facilities in villages under TUDA limits.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, DCP Mahapathra, ACP Balaji, Ramana, surveyor Koteswar Rao, TUDA EE Ravindra, DE Basha, Malati and others were present.