Building works of RBKs, village secretariats put on fast track; CM to oversee

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has directed the officials of Panchayat Raj engineering department to complete the construction works of village secretariat buildings, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and YSR Village Clinics speedily. The works were taken up with the coordination of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), said the collector.

He convened a teleconference with the officials to review the progress of village secretariat buildings, Rythu Bharosa Kenderas and Dr YSR Village Clinics from collector conference hall here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that huge lapses are being noticed in the constructions. Stating that district was listed on the bottom compared to other districts across the state, he said administrative sanctions have been accorded to the proposed works and he instructed the officials to start the works immediately. He also ordered the Project Director of DWMA and Superintending Engineer of Panchayat Raj to send a proposal to him.

He said the construction works at Adoni, Nandavaram, Devanakonda, Yemmiganur, Thuggali, and Veldurthy are noted to be pending on a high scale. Superintending Engineer of Panchayat Raj department was ordered to serve notices to the assistant engineers of the concerned mandals. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was personally reviewing the constructions of village secretariat buildings, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Dr YSR Village Clinics. He was ordered to pay special attention to complete the works at the earliest.

He said clearing of bills, material procurement and others were discussed in the last meeting. The officials were ordered to ensure that none of the building is at basement level. "I don't want to hear any reasons except the progress in constructions. The Executive Engineers, Deputy Engineers have to take total responsibility for the completion of construction works," said the collector.