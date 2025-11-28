Bus collides a car in Vikarabad, no casualties reported

A serious accident occurred near Shankarpalli involving a private travel bus that was en route from Vikarabad when it lost control at Mahalingapuram and collided with an oncoming car. Following the impact, the car caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames, resulting in its complete destruction.

Fortunately, local residents acted swiftly, rescuing the driver from the burning vehicle and preventing what could have been a tragic outcome. No passengers aboard the bus sustained injuries, averting a potentially disastrous situation.

Preliminary reports indicate that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the incident. The Shankarpalli police have since registered a case and launched a thorough investigation, focusing on potential negligence on the part of the bus driver as they examine the scene.