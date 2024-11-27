Business Expo-2024 to focus on diverse sectors

Visakhapatnam: With an objective to showcase the opportunities and strengths of Andhra Pradesh and highlight the region’s innovative local products, Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) is organising ‘AP Chambers Business Expo 2024’ from November 29 to December 1 at SS Convention in Vijayawada. Additionally, the event aims to serve as a platform for networking and collaboration. Various State and

Central government departments, including AP Food Processing Society, AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation, APTDC, SIDBI and NABARD, are participating in the business expo to educate visitors about the government’s support and initiatives. This collective effort emphasises the state’s commitment to fostering growth, innovation and awareness among stakeholders.

Sectoral seminars will be held on all the three days, including discussions and knowledge-sharing across sectors. The highlight of the Business Expo is its unique multi-sectoral representation, said past president of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation Pydah Krishna Prasad, chairman of Vizag zone, Ch Srinath and vice chairman P Shoban Prakash mentioned.They said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to inaugurate the fair by participating as chief guest. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh along with other ministers are likely to grace the expo. Among others, automobiles, EVs, food processing, banking and finance and manufacturing form a part of the sessions spread over three days. With the theme focusing on connect, build and grow, the expo will be held for three days till December 1 from 10 am to 8 pm.